ENGLEWOOD — Members of the Lemon Bay Historical Society hope the community turns out to adopt trees and other plants for the Green Street Church Museum.
The Englewood Community Redevelopment Agency is doing its part, staging a "Landscaping Funraiser," set for 4-8 p.m. April 13 at the Dearborn Street Plaza, 359 W. Dearborn St. The fundraiser will include barbecue and other foods, beer and other beverages and live entertainment.
Tickets will be $25 and sold at the gate; children under 10 are free with a paying adult.
The nonprofit Historical Society faces a slew of outstanding bills, and that doesn't even include the cost for landscaping as required by Sarasota County, president Charlie Hicks said. The members have been told the landscaping could cost as much as $50,000. The Historical Society is trying to scale down those costs, Hicks said.
The Historical Society took on a herculean task when its members decided to save the 90-year-old structure by moving it one mile from its longtime location on West Green Street to State Road, where it now sits adjacent to the historic Lemon Bay Cemetery.
The Lemon Bay Cemetery trustees donated the property to the Historical Society to ensure the church would have a "forever home" there.
Cemetery's new day
The existing, nonprofit Lemon Bay Cemetery will stay intact, but the Lemon Bay Sunrise Rotary will take over the historic cemetery's maintenance.
"We will provide the trustees," Sunrise Rotary president Bill Stiver said.
The interim board of trustees includes Stiver, Todd Chace, John Flynn, George Fowler, Craig Noden and Jim Bruns, who serves as the trustees chairman.
The Sunrise Rotary has already begun its oversight of the cemetery with the planting of new sapling trees and installing a perimeter fence along S.R. 776, in addition to cleaning headstones and cleaning up the cemetery grounds ahead of special occasions.
The Sunrise Rotary, however, doesn't expect to care for the cemetery alone.
"We welcome the help of all organizations and individuals willing to help maintain or improve this facility," Stiver said. The trustees will announce future organized cleanups and hope the community will jump in.
Like the Green Street Church Museum, the Lemon Bay Cemetery dates back to the Englewood community's roots. In the late 1800s, Englewood’s pioneer settlers laid to rest their loved ones on the high sandy ridge that would become the cemetery grounds, according to Sarasota County Historical Resources.
On May 10, 1900, the land for the cemetery was deeded to the “citizens of the Lemon Bay” and was overseen by the original trustees, John H. and Florence V. Hill. The cemetery is still overseen by a volunteer trust that doesn’t have the fiscal wherewithal for maintenance.
Besides Englewood’s pioneers, Sun historical columnist Diana Harris has written how Emile Gauguin, son of the famous artist, Paul Gauguin, is buried at Lemon Bay Cemetery. Emile was the firstborn of the five children Paul Gauguin had with his Danish wife, Mette Sophie, before he left them to live and paint in Tahiti.
According to Harris’ research, the first person buried on the cemetery grounds was Nancy Jane Goff Bowman in 1886. No record of her grave remains today. There are, however, several “unknown” grave plots in the Goff family area. Nancy Jane was the oldest daughter of William and Mary Goff, who are attributed with being Englewood’s first settlers.
Steve.Reilly@yoursun.com
