LAKELAND — Alec Bigness, son of Paul Bigness and Janice Reese of Englewood, has been a recipient of the 2019 President’s Scholar Medal at Florida Southern College. The annual award honors a graduating senior who has achieved the most remarkable academic record and who demonstrates the greatest promise for future academic and/or professional success.
Bigness, who will graduate with a bachelor of science degree in chemistry and a minor in biology, was honored during the College’s Founders Day Convocation on March 15.
Bigness has presented his research numerous times at both regional and national conferences of the American Chemical Society. He won a competitive Research Experience for Undergraduates summer research internship in chemistry at Florida State University, and was one of only 25 students amid thousands of applicants to be awarded an even more prestigious international REU experience in Toulouse, France. At the conclusion of that experience, he presented a poster at the international REU conference.
Together with Dr. Jason Montgomery, associate professor of chemistry, Bigness was recently published in the peer-reviewed journal “Materials.” The research article has received citations by other researchers and has been viewed in 31 different countries.
Dr. Carmen Gauthier, chair of the chemistry, biochemistry, and physics department, says of Bigness, “In my almost 20 years of teaching at Florida Southern, I have not encountered a student so passionate about learning and making this a better world for us all.”
Bigness, a 2015 graduate of Lemon Bay High School, will be bringing his passion for learning to medical school in the fall at the University of South Florida Morsani College of Medicine.
