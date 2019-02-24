Even though Alice is just one of more than 90 cats that have been adopted during Suncoast Humane Society’s “10 Times the Love” special adoption promotion, what a special story she is.
We first met Alice in 2013 when she was brought in because of landlord issues. This beautiful 2-year-old, female Tortoiseshell was adopted almost immediately. For more than five years, Alice enjoyed a wonderful home with her human companion. Then, sadly, health issues forced her owner to move to a state far away. The health problems, coupled with the fact the airline refused to allow Alice a seat, forced a very tough decision. As a result, Alice was returned to Suncoast Humane Society.
Now 7 years old, Alice remained in the shelter’s adoption cattery for nearly eight months. All the while, her previous owner kept thinking about Alice, checking the Society’s website, seeing her picture and missing her.
Thankfully, the owner’s health was greatly improving, and so one day, after many phone conversations with Suncoast Humane Society’s adoption staff, the owner did something almost unbelievable.
She hopped on an airplane, flew to a nearby airport, rented a limousine, and headed for Suncoast Humane Society.
Following a brief meeting with friends who met her at the shelter, the adoption papers were signed and she and Alice were reunited.
This story actually gets better. The limo had been waiting in the parking lot at Suncoast Humane Society. Alice and owner were rushed back to the airport, boarded the plane to her new home far away and sat together in first class. Alice is now enjoying the time of her life. Her owner keeps the adoption staff updated on a regular basis.
The “10 Times the Love” adoption special has proven to be the purr-fect solution to an overwhelming problem that was facing Suncoast Humane Society just a month ago. The day the promotion started, animal care staff was caring for more than 130 homeless cats at the animal shelter. Since then, more than 90 felines have been adopted, thanks to the special $10 adoption fee. This success has prompted the Society to extend the promotion through March 16.
There are presently 30 cats and kittens available for adoption at Suncoast Humane Society. Hardly a day goes by that cats and dogs are not surrendered to area animal shelters. If you have room in your home and your heart, please consider adopting from a shelter. You will be giving a homeless pet that second chance at a quality life.
Phil Snyder is executive director of the Suncoast Humane Society. Email him at philsnyder@humane.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.