ENGLEWOOD — The Ladies Auxiliary of AMVETS Post 777 ushered in the 2019 St. Valentine’s Day in grand style for 70 registered military veteran members, their spouses and guests on Feb. 14 at the Post.
The spirited occasion featured an all-you-can-eat dinner prepared by Heather Russell, and a variety of desserts provided by members of the auxiliary. Games of chance and karaoke followed the dinner.
Lady guests were greeted with roses, and the Decorations Committee dressed up the Post with red hearts and flowers. Auxiliary member Claudette Romano chaired the event. One couple was celebrating their first wedding anniversary while others marking 50 and 60 years of marriage.
Earlier this month, the Post inducted its 200th member in only its 18 months of existence, one of the fastest-growing Posts in the nation. The Ladies Auxiliary received its Charter in October and now has 65 members. The Sons of AMVETS has 25 members.
For membership information, contact Andy Hackleman at 941-830-5082, or email him at a.hackleman@yahoo.com.
