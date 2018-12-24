ENGLEWOOD — Dan Swails is an artist, but that doesn’t always make him a good businessman.
Despite having his one-of-a-kind metal sculptures displayed at the Englewood Art Center, in Cherokee Park and in Venice stores, Swails still makes mistakes when dealing with potential buyers.
Swails, who suffers from Asperger’s syndrome and dyslexia, took a small deposit several months ago from a woman on Pine Island to build a $1,500 custom angel from recycled, reused or repurposed materials. He worked on it tirelessly. As he was finishing it up last week, the woman sent an email saying she changed her mind. She didn’t want the piece.
“I worked on it day and night for the last five months,” he said. “I intended to get it done before Christmas because it’s an angel. She has a dress that’s made with rebar, so it’s really strong. I made the word ‘Joy’ out of iron that sits in the middle of her body.”
The unique angel is welded everywhere so it will not break in the wind if it’s kept outside, he said.
“The wings are made of silverware,” Swails said. “One of her hands is in the shape of a heart. There’s a man in the moon and a starburst. I spent a lot of time looking for just the right pieces for this angel.”
At 63 years old, Swails says he embraces Asperger’s, a pervasive developmental disorder characterized by difficulties in social interaction and nonverbal communication. Swails uses the repetitive patterns of behavior and interests of Asperger’s syndrome to his advantage. He visualizes a creation and spends hours welding it into a reality. He replicates animals and other creatures from wire, metal parts, nuts and bolts, horseshoes, railroad spikes and just about anything he can get his hands on.
He made a replica of Cecil, the famous Southwest African lion killed by a hunter in 2015. Cecil’s mane is created out of several rows of forks. Swails made an alligator from a floor jack. It was displayed at the Englewood Art Center. His “Flying Ray” sculpture was picked two years ago by the Englewood Community Redevelopment Area Advisory Board Committee, Sarasota County Commission and the Arts Alliance of Lemon Bay to be on display for a year at Cherokee Park near Dearborn Street.
“I have a million ideas,” he said. “I can’t do them all. I don’t have formal training. I am crazy dyslexic. I break all of the rules for welding. I’ve been asked by trained welders how I get my pieces like my dragon flies to balance. They say I don’t have the equipment to be making these creations. They say they can’t weld that way in their shops. It’s a gift. That’s why I embrace being different from others. I’m complicated. It’s complicated. I was meant to be this way. I’m happy, I’m not broken.”
Swails says his business skills aren’t so good. He’s enlisted the help of longtime resident and business owner Chris Phelps for future projects.
“Dan has about $850 into the piece,” Phelps said. “That’s more than what he collected in the deposit. I’m so disappointed. Unfortunately, he doesn’t understand. He thinks he will get paid the rest of the money owed him. Then he will be able to buy more supplies and pay some bills. He lives on a very fixed income.”
Phelps is now trying to sell the piece at her business, Corin Bay Real Estate, off Dearborn Street. She thought it might be welcomed in a home or church, especially during the holidays.
“We will work on a better system for getting deposits,” she said. “Dan is a good guy with a heart of gold. His mind is always creating something new. People love his sculptures. They understand how special they are because no one is the same as the other.”
For more information about the sculpture, call 941-474-0900.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.