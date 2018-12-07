ENGLEWOOD — Charlotte County is on schedule to open its new Ann Dever recreation center in November 2019.
Construction continues on what will become a 23,000-square-foot, multi-use recreation center with a gymnasium at the Ann and Chuck Dever Regional Park on San Casa Drive in Englewood. It will also include a fitness center, multipurpose rooms and a planned community garden.
The new center will help address a general lack of space for public meetings and events in West County, said Tommy Scott, Charlotte County’s Community Services director. The county learned of the need when they sought input several years ago and planned the building accordingly.
“It’s still slightly, slightly ahead of schedule,” said John Rohling, the county facilities manager overseeing the $8.3-million construction project that began in May. “It’s also staying within budget.”
The roof is 90 percent complete with the finishing touches expected toward the end of construction, Rohling said. The county is still working on completing electrical and other utility connections, including a separate water line for fire suppression. Work on the interior is expected to start soon.
At the same time, the county is undertaking the construction of a similar recreation center at the North Charlotte Regional Park on O’Donnell Boulevard in Port Charlotte. That $7.3 million construction project includes a 30,000-square-foot recreation center and multi-purpose gym, fitness center, multipurpose rooms, community garden and Community Services administrative offices. The goal is to complete construction in the fall of the upcoming year.
Both projects are funded with 1-percent sales taxes, approved by voters in 2014, and are part of a multi-faceted plan to improve and expand amenities at county parks.
For information on the two projects or other county projects, visit “Project Status” on www.charlottecountyfl.gov or contact John Rohling at john.rohling@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
