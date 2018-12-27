While I’ve been a nature lover all my life, the older I am, the more I love all forms of nature.
I especially notice and appreciate all kinds of birds and animals.
The little bunny that runs across my lawn, the ducks that do their funny bobbing in our pond, even the crows that sing a refrain that sounds like they are laughing at us — I like seeing and hearing it all.
When we visited the old Babcock Ranch, I got a kick out of seeing all the newborn animals. Our guide said we were lucky when a mama boar showed up with her three little ones for the first time.
The little ones were like super-active kids, running off in every direction. So there I was with my camera, enjoying myself as I was clicking away.
We were all on what they called a swamp buggy that allowed us to travel through mud, water and bumpy pastures so we could get close to all the animals. One funny thing happened when a longhorn steer decided it wanted a better look at us.
The steer poked its head in the door and seemed to be checking out the crazy passengers with their cameras. My best shot of the day was the close-up of the steer’s big head inside the swamp buggy.
I often marvel at how animals seems to have human emotions. A picture of the dog that stayed for days at the grave of its owner moved us all.
We witnessed another sad event in Rotonda when a woman texting on her cellphone didn’t see the two sandhill cranes foraging for bugs on a lawn. Her car ran over and killed one of the magnificent cranes we all loved watching.
Sandhill cranes mate for life and always travel together. For weeks we witnessed the lone crane crooning for its lost mate.
A while back, I interviewed two women with an interesting story to tell about the caring nature of manatees. While the two women were out in the bay on their paddleboards, they saw two women in a canoe. Suddenly the canoe tipped over and the two women were in the water screaming, “Help! We can’t swim!”
Fortunately for them, one of the paddleboarders was an experienced lifeguard. She looked at her companion and said, “OK, you’re about to make your first rescue. You take the women closest to the boat and I’ll help the one who’s screaming.”
The two non-swimmers weren’t wearing vests. If the two paddleboarders weren’t there, they probably would have drowned.
One of the hysterical women was making her rescue difficult. “I had a good hold on her but she kept waving her arms and fighting me. I couldn’t get her to calm down,” said the lifesaver.
What happened next fills us with awe at the intelligence and compassion of the manatee.
“One of the big manatees came next to the flailing woman, keeping its body next to her. It calmed her down enough for me to get her to shore. The amazing thing was he manatee stayed next to the woman until we got her to safety,” related the lifeguard.
I also marveled at the intelligence and intuition of parrots while I was doing a story on the Parrot Outreach Society in Punta Gorda. At any given time volunteers care for 150 to 180 exotic parrots that were abandoned or given away by their owners.
The parrots are well cared for while they wait to be adopted. But they won’t accept just anyone. One parrot there for years bit anyone that got close to it, until the day a guy in a baseball cap walked by. The mean parrot reached out its leg to get the guy to stop, then gave him kisses. The guy adopted the bird.
“Parrots know who they want and who they don’t,” said the manager.
I don’t know about you but I never tire of animal stories.
Tell me your stories and I’ll share them with readers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.