Many people are familiar with Roald Dahl’s “Matilda,” “Charlie and Chocolate Factory,” “James and the Giant Peach” and other stories.
From 1-2 p.m. April 25 at Englewood Charlotte Library, there will be a discussion of Dahl and his short story “Man From the South,” which he wrote in 1948. It is part of a short story collection called “Tales of the Unexpected,” whose themes include risk-taking, cruelty, revenge, and — perhaps unsurprisingly — high-stakes betting.
The monthly short fiction discussions are enlightening and fun. They usually center around human nature and how authors present character and actions we all can associate with normal life. No literary background is needed. Mark your calendar now.
The Short Fiction Discussion is offered free through Charlotte Art and Humanities and the library, 450 N. Access Road, Englewood. Anyone who would like a free PDF copy of the story may do so by emailing me at tamiamifl@ comcast.net and requesting the Dahl selection.
Poetry and more
April is National Poetry Month. Poetry lovers may join the Poetry Pod at Friday’s 10:15 a.m. meeting at Englewood Art Center, 350 S. McCall Road. Membership in the Poetry Pod also entitles people to all Suncoast Writers Guild meetings with annual dues of $20. The guild has regular meetings at 10:30 a.m. April 13 and April 20 at Elsie Quirk Library, 100 W. Dearborn St., Englewood.
Our Writers Own Workshop (OWOW) invites everyone to a celebration of Poetry Month at 11 a.m. April 27 at Englewood Charlotte Library. The group will do fun writing activities in groups and individually working with elements of poetry. No poetry background is needed. Directions will be clear and the idea is to have fun even if you are not a poet. The workshops sponsored by The Englewood Library and Charlotte Arts.
Englewood Authors will meet at 5 p.m. April 10 at Elsie Quirk. The focus will be on using metaphors in writing.
At CafePhilo’s meeting at 3 p.m. April 17 at Englewood Charlotte Library will feature a presentation and discussion about award-winning author Carson McCullers’ blend of loneliness and love as a major theme in her works and philosophy of life. The public is welcome.
Tammie Diehl writes a regular column in the Englewood Sun on opportunities for writers. You can contact her at tamiamifl@ comcast.net.
