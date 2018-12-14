The Englewood Fine Arts & Crafts Festival, sponsored by the Olde Englewood Village Association, was held Dec. 1-2 on West Dearborn St. in Englewood. The show included 63 vendors, all with original art and fine crafts. For more information and upcoming events, visit oldeenglewood.com.
