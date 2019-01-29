Colorful, geometric artworks by artist Denise DeLong are on exhibit in the Mangrove Gallery at the Englewood Art Center until Thursday. Ringling College of Art vice president Dr. Peter McAllister attended the opening reception and compared her artwork to well-known New York artist Frank Stella.
DeLong’s inspiration for these geometric paintings started two years ago with an idea for a six-sided hexagonal painting.
“I called a lot of woodworkers and no one was interested in making that non-square shape, so I learned enough carpentry to make it myself. That first painting was really interesting, using 30- and 60-degree angles, then I had more ideas for other shapes, in larger sizes with different angles.”
DeLong uses a table saw, miter saw and router to create the shape from wood, then begins the painting process using acrylic paint.
“Carpentry needs to be very precise, which uses the left side of the brain. Painting is more intuitive, so I stop analyzing and let my right brain take over. Some artists play music while they paint to help shift into that mode, but after using noisy power tools I like a quiet studio," she said. "When both sides of my brain are working in sync the result is a really good painting.”
The Egnlewood Art Center is at 350 S. McCall Road, Englewood. For more information, visit www.ringling.edu/EAC or call 941-474-5548.
