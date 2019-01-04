ENGLEWOOD — There are no clowns with red noses or trained bears jumping through hoops. But there is a world-renowned juggler and trapeze artists ready to perform under the big tent on West Dearborn Street.
From Jan. 10-20, is the return of Mr. Swindle’s Traveling Peculiarium and Drink-Ory Garden under the big top erected at Pioneer Park, 349 W. Dearborn St., Englewood. Last year, most shows sold out hours before each performance. This year, the 300 seats under the big tent are sold out for the first show.
“We’ve added some neat things to our show this year,” said Allison Blei, the show’s co-producer and co-writer and performer, adding the family has a decade of entertainment production experience. “We will be doing 17 shows in 10 days.”
Blei said the 90-minute show has a famous juggler, a husband and wife comedy team and several famous contortionists and world-wide performers seen on television.
On Wednesday, the big top was cranked up by hand by the crew at Salto Entertainment.
“We’ve added mulch to the park near the big tent,” Blei said. “We put the tent in the back of the park this year so that we could coexist with the Farmer’s Market held on Thursdays. Last year, we were in the middle of the park. We want to help the community and not displace anyone during our shows at the park.”
Mr. Swindle’s Traveling Peculiarium and Drink-Ory Garden, is usually held in large cities with thousands in the crowd. However, the Beli and her husband, Ivan Espana, live in Englewood.
“We have been on tour buses and rolled into towns for our show just like rock stars do,” she said. “But you perform in one city and then hit the road and wake up in a different town. After many years, it wears on the family. We would rather perform for local audiences. We are working with the Kiwanis Club in Punta Gorda to bring a show there. We are also doing a show in Sarasota. We are donating proceeds from the drink-ory garden to the Kiwanis Club.”
Blei said the show is filled with “eccentric characters.”
“Part of the show is a tongue-in-cheek, Barnumesque mini-melodrama filled with fabulous feats and ridiculous remedies to cure the giggle-box in everyone,” she said. “We are opening the garden earlier this year. We are offering a bigger selection of beverages for Dr. Elixir’s Drink-Ory Garden. People can come meet the performers before the show.”
Guests are encouraged to purchase their tickets in advance as seats are limited.
Tickets can be purchased at www.mrswindles.com or by calling 1-888-718-4253.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.