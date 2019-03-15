The 8th Annual Blue Jean Ball, which supports the Englewood Elementary School PTA, took place Saturday. The night was filled with fun for all who attended. The ball featured live and silent auctions, great food, dancing, and even a bull riding contest. All of which was to raise money for Englewood Elementary’s School’s PTA.
