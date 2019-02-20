Like an “Old Friend,” blues-rock guitarist Chris Anderson is making his return to Florida in a big way.
If you were loving live blues in the 1990s, you no doubt ran across the mighty Sarasota-based Chris Anderson Band playing Gatorz, or headlining the Sharks Tooth Festival, or heating up the crowd for a national touring act. Anderson led his band up and down the Suncoast and all over the South, before moving on to long-term stints as lead guitarist in The Outlaws and Blackhawk.
Now Anderson’s back with a new band, Rattlebone, formed with former Allman Brothers Band and Dickie Betts keyboardist Johnny Neel. They’ve just put out a new CD, World’s Gone Crazy, and are headlining the Southern Rock and BBQ Festival from 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Saturday, and Masonic Park & Youth Camp, 18050 U.S. 301, Wimauma, just east of Bradenton. Check out synchronicityfestivals.com for more information.
