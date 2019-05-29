Blues fans turned out once again for the Myakka River Blues Festival, held Memorial Day at Snook Haven on the Myakka River near Venice. Acts like Kat Crosby Band, the Ghost Mountain Band, and one-man-show Ben Prestage kept the tunes going through the warm afternoon and evening.
