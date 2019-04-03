The Bocilla Islands Conservancy held its annual Casino Night on Saturday on the island. The Conservancy is a public, nonprofit organization that works in partnership with residents of the Bocilla Islands chain, which includes Don Pedro Island, Knight Island, Little Gasparilla Island and Thornton Key, off the coast of Englewood and Placida.

For more information about Bocilla Islands Conservancy, visit www.bocillaislandsconservancy.org call 941-830-4179 or send an email to Info@Bocillaislandsconservancy.org.

