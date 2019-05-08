Members of the Bocilla Islands Conservancy recently visited the Lemon Bay High School Marine Biology department to drop off a donation of $500 for the LBHS Marine Conservation Club. This group of students is researching the detrimental effects of propeller scars to Charlotte Harbor and restoring lost sea grasses by planting new sea grasses.
The Bocilla Islands Conservancy is a local nonprofit organization dedicated to the long-term preservation of open, undeveloped space and natural habitat on the Bocilla Islands Chain. The group had a recent casino night that raised funds for the high school donation, as well as preservation projects on barrier islands. For more about the conservancy, visit www.bocillaislands conservancy.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.