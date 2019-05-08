Members of the Bocilla Islands Conservancy recently visited the Lemon Bay High School Marine Biology department to drop off a donation of $500 for the LBHS Marine Conservation Club. This group of students is researching the detrimental effects of propeller scars to Charlotte Harbor and restoring lost sea grasses by planting new sea grasses.

The Bocilla Islands Conservancy is a local nonprofit organization dedicated to the long-term preservation of open, undeveloped space and natural habitat on the Bocilla Islands Chain. The group had a recent casino night that raised funds for the high school donation, as well as preservation projects on barrier islands. For more about the conservancy, visit www.bocillaislands conservancy.org.

