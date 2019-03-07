Robert Broyles is an instructor at The Englewood Art Center. From 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Thursdays, Broyles teaches watercolor to students. The center also offers a variety of ongoing art classes, exhibits and other special events for children and adults. Classes include advanced wheel throwing, wood carving, plein air painting and introduction to batik. The Englewood Art Center features exhibitions, classes, and special events. In addition to four galleries for exhibitions, the center houses two well-equipped 2D studio classrooms, a pottery studio, a digital media studio, and a lending library. For more information, visit www.ringling.edu/EAC.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.