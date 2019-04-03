ENGLEWOOD — Blaise Castellano is convinced Buddy Benches save lives.
Castellano learned about the value of Buddy Benches a couple of years ago after the Rotary Club of Englewood donated them to Englewood Elementary School. He kept in touch with school officials and teachers to hear if they are still effective today. He says he’s pleased with the positive results at Englewood Elementary School.
“These benches helped Englewood Elementary students who were having a rough time,” said Castellano, a longtime Rotary Club of Englewood member.
“If a child is being bullied, he or she can sit on the Buddy Bench during recess. A teacher will sit next to them and find out what’s going on. Sometimes the student will say they want to hurt themselves because they don’t know how to cope with it. Other times the teacher learns about a struggle the child may be going through at home or that they just lost a loved one.
“Since those benches were bought for the school, there’s been no loss of life. They really mean so much because they are a safe place for students to go and talk to someone they trust.”
The Buddy Benches work, said Mark Grossenbacher, Englewood Elementary School principal.
“It really helps us as adults as well to help identify someone who may need help or a friend as well,” Grossenbacher said. “We have had our Buddy Benches for approximately three years now.”
Last week, all three Englewood Rotary clubs delivered the newest yellow Buddy Benches to Vineland Elementary School. They were greeted by members of the RotaKids Club, which is made up of third- through fifth-grade students.
The Rotary Club of Englewood bought the Buddy Benches and ADA compliant picnic table for about $1,700 from the Recycled Plastic Factory in Englewood. The club received help from Lemon Bay Sunrise Rotary members Rob Stern and Jim Bruns who gave a truck to haul the 900 pound benches onto campus. Members of the Rotary Club of Placida came to support the other clubs and local students.
Jacqui Barber, Vineland Elementary School’s assistant principal, said the benches are a blessing.
“We may have a new student who doesn’t know many others here,” she said. “The student can go sit on the bench. The other students know they can approach the student and ask them to go play. It’s a great way for them to make a new friend.”
Castellano, the owner of Castle Air in Englewood, said the school also needed an Americans With Disability compliant picnic table for children and adults with special needs.
“I knew it was important for the school to have a picnic table where students in wheelchairs could have a place to sit at the table,” Castellano said. “It’s also very helpful if a student’s parent or grandparent is in a wheelchair and they want to eat lunch with the student. The opening in the picnic table is large enough to fit any size wheelchair. If a child has a broken leg, it’s also spacious enough for them too.”
According to Cindy Googin, owner of Recycled Plastic Factory, the Buddy Benches are made out of 98 percent recycled materials and have ultra-violet protection so they last longer. She said many of the company’s recycled benches, tables, bike racks, parking blocks and other products can be found throughout parks in Sarasota and Charlotte counties.
“We used to have a plastic cap collection program where the kids could donate the caps toward benches for the schools,” Googin said. “Over time there were too many different types of plastics. Some were not recyclable and ended up getting mixed in with the bottle cap donations. So we discontinued the program, but still make the benches from recycled materials. We make a ton of benches and about six Buddy Benches a year.”
Googin said the Rotary Club has been a supporter of the recycled benches and picnic tables for several years.
“They (Rotarians) want to buy several more benches and tables so that all of the schools have them,” Googin said.
Castellano said the benches will not splinter or rust.
“That’s the great thing about these benches and picnic tables,” he said. “They aren’t made of wood. They don’t have the same issues and will last a long, long time.”
After delivering the benches, Rotary members learned that the RotaKids are like the adults and do service projects to help the community.
“Just a couple of weeks ago, the RotaKids collected almost 500 books to help the victims of Hurricane Michael,” said Paige Chapman, a Rotary member and liaison for RotaKids. “The students did a school-wide collection over a couple of weeks. The kids understood that students lost a lot in the hurricane and they wanted to give them some books to help out. The books were taken to North Florida by one of my clients. It all worked out pretty well.”
