Peace River K9 Search and Rescue held an open house recently in Gulf Cove. More than 45 members of the organization gathered to demonstrate search and rescue techniques using horses, drones, dogs, a dive team, water recovery and rescue, Jeep patrol teams and how they assist law enforcement.
Last year, the volunteers from this nonprofit organization responded to 74 call-outs. This year, they’ve responded to more than 30 incidents. The agency is on call for about 12 law enforcement agencies, including the FBI and Sheriff's offices in Charlotte and Sarasota counties. Peace River K9 Search and Rescue teams train with Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office canine and aviation units. In North Port, the group is instrumental in helping the police department with homicide and missing person cases.
For more information about the group, visit www.prsar.org or send an email to prsark9@gmail.com.
