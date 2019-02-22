ENGLEWOOD — “I would describe it as a well-choreographed ballet,” said Dale Whipple an eight-year veteran volunteer at Englewood Helping Hand. Either that or “controlled chaos,” he laughed.
Watching the five volunteers bustling and bumping within the confines of the food pantry, it would be hard not to concur.
Each Monday through Thursday, three to five volunteers bag up and pack out canned goods for the more than 110 clients that visit the Englewood Helping Hand food pantry each week. But the facility is too small for that number of volunteers or clients.
Things are changing, though. Englewood Helping Hand is in the midst of a capital fund drive, seeking to secure funding for a new building, so the voluteers can serve the community better and reduce the bumping.
One in five kids in Charlotte and Sarasota county is food insecure. Since 1983, Englewood Helping Hand has been providing food, rent and utility subsidies for folks in Englewood, Grove City, Rotunda West, Placida and Gulf Cove. Red tide, hurricanes and seasonal unemployment make this service to our kids, seniors, veterans, the disabled and the homeless life changing.
Because of the generosity of the Englewood United Methodist Church, the folks at Englewood Helping Hand won’t have to travel far to their new facility. Their new building — which will include running water, bathrooms, a kitchen, a food pantry, three offices, and a meeting room —will be built just south of the existing building on the church’s property.
With $325,000 “in the bank” they are already halfway there. But Englewood Helping Hand needs more help. Their goal is to secure an additional $295,000 by May 1, so their new facility can be built.
If you would like to donate, or if your group would like to do a fundraiser, the address is Englewood Helping Hand Building Fund, Englewood Helping Hand, 700 E. Dearborn St. Englewood or visit www.englewoodhelpinghand.org to learn more.
