Syd Gibson, BPWEV president, with Nicole Britton of TWIGS and Joyce McCaffrey, BPWEV's first vice president.

 PHOTO PROIVIDED

ENGLEWOOD — Nicole Britton, director of development for TWIGS, an organization established to raise awareness in the community about the needs of children in Foster Care, informed the members of the Business and Professional Women of Englewood and Venice about this important program.

She encouraged the members to visit www.thetwigcares.com to find out what is most needed to help the children in the local foster care program. She quoted TWIGS’ vision: to provide a haven for the foster care community where needs are met, hearts are encouraged, and God’s love is shown in a practical way.

BPWEV meets the third Tuesday of each month at the Left Coast Seafood Restaurant in Venice. The mission of BPWEV is “To achieve equity for all women through Advocacy, Education and Information.”

For more information visit www.bpwev.org

