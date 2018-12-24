ENGLEWOOD — When business owners heard about the Elks Lodge 2378’s annual Christmas party for needy children and their families, a baker’s dozen of them leapt into the spirit, even though it was far from the holiday season.
It all happened in April at the Englewood Sun’s Best of Englewood Readers Choice awards banquet, held at the Elks Lodge. Estelle Dichazi, at that time the Elks’ exalted ruler, took a minute at the podium to welcome the dozens of business owners, their employees and family members who were there to have dinner and collect their awards.
She told about some of the lodge’s projects for the community
“We buy books for kids, sponsor a Christmas party and give out 400 fully cooked turkeys at Thanksgiving,” she told the group. “We do a lot for the children and families in Englewood who are less-fortunate.”
Seconds after Dichazi finished her talk, Joyce Colmar, owner of Vino Loco, pledged a donation toward the Christmas party and challenged other business owners to kick in. Her donation totaled $1,500.
Her challenge worked. Twelve more businesses opened their wallets for $500 to $1,500. Rob Sterns and Jim Bruns of Stern’s Auto Service & Tire Tire Center Inc., Shawn Emery of Emery Auto & Diesel Repair, Mary Smedley of Michael Saunders & Company, Doug Curtis of Mike Douglass Plumbing, Brian and Samantha Phillips of Phillips Landscaping Contractors, David and Renee Galloway of Galloway Roofing, Karen Tyree of Ivy’s on Dearborn, Liz and Dan Loupe of Abbe’s Lil’ Donut Nook, Stephanie Borchard of the Arts Alliance of Lemon Bay, David Dignam and Eric Fogo of Key Agency Inc., and Ron and Debra Anno of Retirement Planning & Investment Solutions all pledged donations. Thad and Katie Gamber of High Gear Automotive pledged $2,000.
So this year, the Elks had $12,000 to spend on the Christmas party and other children’s needs for nearly two years.
The money is going to good use, Dichazi explained.
“Each year, we buy books for students at Myakka River and Englewood elementary schools,” Dichazi said. “We spend about $1,500 by allowing students in one grade level to pick out and buy one book at the book fair. For some students, it’s the only book they own. They love it because they get what the book they will read. This year we were able to add to the member’s money and pick two grade levels in each school by using some of the money from the local businesses. We spent $5,000.”
For the recent Christmas party, the Elks bought and served food for the 115 children and their families. They were entertained by clowns who made balloon animals. There was face painting and crafts, and of course a visit by Santa.
“We were able to buy $50 gift cards to Walmart for each of the 40 families,” Dichazi said. “Our members adopted 32 families. We used money from the businesses to buy the rest of the gifts. We get the names of families from the elementary schools, but shop for the student’s siblings as well. Some families have four and five children. The parents give the child’s clothing size and some items children want for Christmas.
“One boy wanted a gift for his dog,” Dichazi said. “It’s so much fun to see the children’s faces when Santa gives them a large bag at the party. I’m not sure we could handle more than 40 families because there’s kids everywhere. We invited all of the businesses who donated to the party. None came, but I think it was a very busy weekend in Englewood.”
With the leftover money from the business donations, members are already planning for next year’s party.
“We really enjoyed being able to help more students through the book fair,” she said. “I was astonished how generous the businesses were to the Elks. I was telling about what we do. I didn’t expect for so many people to say they wanted to help.”
