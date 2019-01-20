Each December, members of the Civil Air Patrol across the country and in the Charlotte County squadron take part in a holiday tradition and joins millions of Americans to remember and honor the nation’s fallen through Wreaths Across America.
This gathering of individuals and communities takes place Dec. 15 in local and national cemeteries in all 50 states as well as abroad. They present the colors, deliver orations and place veterans’ wreaths on headstones at national cemeteries and war memorials.
“Civil Air Patrol has been a proud partner in Wreaths Across America since the nonprofit was founded in 2007,” said Maj. Gen. Mark Smith, CAP national commander. CAP members across America tap into the initiative each year — selling wreath sponsorships to the public, laying wreaths and conducting ceremonies to mark the day with respect and patriotism.
Civil Air Patrol is the Congressional Gold Medal winning Auxiliary of the U.S. Air Force, celebrating its 77th year of serving America. For more information about the local squadron, visit www.facebook.com/capfl051 or Gocivilairpatrol.com, or contact 2nd Lt Donna Jablonski, Assistant Public Affairs Officer, at 609-744-4664.
