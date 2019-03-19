The latest show from the Englewood Performing Arts Series featured the very memorable love songs by The Carpenters, performed by Lisa Rock and her six-piece band complete with back-up singers.
Lisa has an amazing four-octave range that allows her to sing all the Carpenter’s hits in their original key. In fact, if you closed your eyes, you would believe that Karen and Richard Carpenter were up on that stage singing hits like “Close to You,” “Rainy Days and Mondays,” “Solitaire” and “We’ve Only Just Begun.” It was truly an experience like no other and the packed crowd loved it.
The final shows of the EPAS season are 1:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. March 26 at the Englewood United Methodist Church, 700 E. Dearborn St. Featured performers will be the Sarasota Orchestra’s Pops Concert. Visit www.englewoodpas.org or call 941-473-2787 for information and ticket availability.
