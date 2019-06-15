ENGLEWOOD — The Englewood Family YMCA’s flag football season will have more sessions this summer as the kids learn more about the sport.
“We may have another barbecue with games coming to boost our turnout,” said Greg Truisi, president of the Englewood Cats youth football organization. “Saturday, I think we had around 18 players out, enough to play two games.”
Each Saturday there are sessions with the fundamentals of football being taught, followed by games at the Englewood YMCA’s field. Cheerleaders are also being taught in the sessions.
The games and lessons are scheduled to continue until late July when the Englewood Cats are slated to begin practices. The regular fall football season will begin about a month later.
The Cats are now part of the American Youth Football organization, which is nation-wide. The Cats left the Pop Warner organization this year.
“Englewood is traditionally late in getting kids to sign up for fall football,” Truisi said. “We’ll get more as we get closer to the season starting.”
Also, other sports are going on right now. A number of kids are in the Junior Mantas summer basketball program and Englewood Little League has two all-star teams; the 10-12 and junior divisions which probably have several football players on their rosters.
The Cats will play in the AYF’s Manatee Youth Football Conference this fall. The North Port Huskies are also in the MYFC and could be one of the Cats’ main rivals. Most of the teams in the conference are in Manatee County, including the Bradenton Gladiators which are probably the strongest organization in the conference on a consistent basis.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.