Muscle Car City revs up new restaurantGolf carts are already flocking there from the neighborhood.
A year after Rick Treworgy’s Muscle Car City opened its big, new location at 10175 Tamiami Trail, it was the perfect finishing touch — a big, new, 188-seat bar and grill named after, what else, a classic Chevy Corvette.
Ever since Sting Rays Bar & Grill‘s fanfare-free opening in mid-March, word of mouth has kept the place’s staff of 20 hopping.
“It’ll probably be at least a week before we get it open at night,” Treworgy said. “I don’t want to rush it and not be able to accommodate everybody. We intend to serve some really good food here. I’m trying everything myself, to make sure I like it!”
Word of mouth: Today would be a good time to stop in, during Muscle Car City’s monthly 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Auto Flea Market.
Sting Rays ($-$$), 941-575-1279, 10175 Tamiami Trail, Punta Gorda, serves breakfast from 8 to 11 a.m., lunch from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Full bar.
Last call,
no kidding
Even though tomorrow is April Fool’s Day and everybody wishes that her big news were just a joke, Clare Donaldson really will retire then from Port Charlotte’s Chubby’z Sports Grill & Tavern, after 32 years tending bar.
Asked if she feared boredom, she quipped, “I have a lot of bartenders to visit because now I can spend the time with them!”
There will be tears, but as Donaldson recently quoted Dr. Seuss: “Don’t cry because it’s over, smile because it happened.”
Many customers’ fondest memory is Clare and hubby Gene’s trivia night heyday, captured in a 2014 column:
“It’s nearly 7 o’clock Wednesday night at Chubby’z. All eyes are riveted on the back of the dining room, where bartender Clare Donaldson wields the microphone to launch Big Dog’s Live Trivia Challenge, with husband Gene (said ‘Big Dog’) by her side.
“The crowd roars as each team name is announced. Some 16 teams, with names like Betty’s Kids, The Cat’s Meow and It’s Only a Game, joke, ‘Did ya study?’”
Clare and Gene ran a live trivia night phenomenon at Chubby’z for six years, and before that at Hogbody‘s, whence 60 regulars followed them when they changed jobs.
Some of the most creative ideas in the English language have been spun in pubs. (Or so it seemed at the time.)
In the early nineties, when Clare worked at a little ad agency in downtown Ardmore, Pennsylvania, she remembered, “A bunch of us would go to a neighborhood bar after work to come up with ideas over a few drinks, then all the crazy schemes would come pouring out.”
Clare also tended bar nights along Philly’s Main Line.
As an Irish pub manager, her mantra was, and always remained: “99 percent of bartending is making people comfortable. Give them a reason to come. Help them make friends. Make it even better than they expected.”
All this experience lent Clare a unique mix of promotional and bartending savvy — not to mention a now-25-year marriage.
“I saw this guy all the time who worked at the post office and lived above that neighborhood bar, so I asked him out.”
Once Gene and Clare hit Port Charlotte, bartending became Clare’s local career, starting at Harpoon Harry’s. Wherever she went, she came up with great ideas.
When bar patrons play electronic trivia, for instance, they don’t even look at one another. This made Clare think: What’s a bar about if not making friends? And money?
So she pitched an idea to Chubby’z owner Danny Lutinsky: “What’s your worst night?”
“Wednesday.”
“What if Gene and I do a live trivia game every Wednesday, and we promise to get 100 customers in for it?”
Every weekend afterward, Gene and Clare spent hours crunching questions they’d dug up all week — out of thrift-shop trivia games, radio shows and obscure newspaper columns like this one. They dress-rehearsed the 70-question game, starting easy and building difficulty to weed out all but the winners by the end.
They asked over 20,000 different questions at Chubby’z before retiring from trivia four years ago.
“The players tell us ours was the best game in town,” said Clare. “But my favorite thing is the friendships formed because of it.”
After Gene retired from the post office in 2014, he and Clare took a rare vacation.
As of tomorrow, they’ll have a lot more vacationing to do.
Chubby’z ($-$$), 941-613-0002, 4109 Tamiami Trail, is open Monday to Saturday 11 to 2 a.m., Sunday to midnight. Wednesday is still trivia night, with many of the same teams.
Send restaurant and bar news and recommendations to columnist Sue Wade at suewade47@aol.com.
Average price ranges are $ = inexpensive (under $10), $$ = moderate ($11-$30), and $$$ = pricey (over $30), including tip and beverage.
