Some outings are meant for fun.
Other are designed for learning.
And sometimes, there’s a wonderful combination of both.
That’s what happens when Chef Bob shares his culinary secrets each month during his popular cooking classes at the Rotonda Golf and Country Club Hills Restaurant.
As executive chef at the Hills, Bob Thomson has earned accolades for his ability to make culinary magic.
Each month he presides over a day of fun and learning as he shares his know-how with an appreciative audience.
Betsy Clifford, who was at the cooking class for the fourth time, said she keeps coming back because “Bob makes it fun.”
“He has a loyal following,” agreed Irene Chmura, there for the third time.
“There’s good food and wine as well as a chance to learn new techniques,” she added.
“It’s always a fun night,” agreed fourth-time participant Paul Bushey. He said he most appreciates learning new techniques and recipes.
Carol Black, who comes with several friends, says the cooking class provides a good place to socialize, learn, and enjoy great food.
When we invite others to dinner, what to serve is always a big question.
Chef Bob admits that’s especially true when he’s planning a cooking class menu.
“I’ve been doing classes for 10 or 11 years and I try never to repeat a menu. That makes it challenging to keep thinking of new recipes, especially since I like everything to be special enough that people will want to make it for a company meal,” he said.
Running the busy restaurant can be stressful, he admits, with long 14-hour days part of some weeks.
“When we’re short-handed and there are 100 orders waiting to be filled, there is stress to get it all done and to do it right.”
But he always rises to the challenge and continues to win accolades for his cooking.
“To do a good job under all circumstances, you gotta love what you do,” he said.
After more than four decades of being a chef, he still loves the challenge. From the time he was a youngster, he knew that would be his calling.
“Blame it on my love of chocolate chip cookies,” he said. “It seems like a million years ago that I was a young boy in the kitchen making chocolate chip cookies, pizza and other food I liked.
“Here I am, 45 years later, still making food that I like.”
At 14, he got his first restaurant job washing dishes. When he showed interest and aptitude, he was quickly promoted to food preparation.
When the chef had to take a leave, Bob filled that role, too.
“In high school I was making more money than my teachers. I liked the work and cooking seemed to be second nature for me,” he said.
By the time he was 20 he was working with a top chef, learning how to run his own restaurant.
When he and his wife had their first child, Bob started thinking seriously about his future.
“I knew if I wanted to make it as a top chef I would have to go to a top school. I worked nights and went to the Culinary Institute of America during the day.
“All that hustle was definitely worth it. Once I graduated from the Culinary Institute, it opened up doors for me,” he said.
At the Hills, he pulls all that experience together.
At home, Bob most enjoys family gatherings, especially when his eight grandchildren are there.
Bob and Nicole are raising two of their grandchildren, including Madison, 14, and Blake, 3.
“They keep me young,” he says.
The next cooking class will take place Feb. 12. But be aware — people know a good thing when they find it. Reservations are required and classes fill up fast.
Pattie Mihalik is a regular columnist for the Sun. Contact her at newsgirl@comcast.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.