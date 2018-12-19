Hundreds of children led the countdown to light the Christmas tree during the annual Christmas on Dearborn Saturday night.
The event was an Englewood community endeavor if there ever was one. It was co-sponsored by the Olde Englewood Village Association, the Lemon Bay Sunrise Rotary, the Englewood Community Redevelopment Agency, Friends for the Advancement of Musical Education. Dearborn merchants and community organizations including The Rotary Club of Englewood, Off the Wave, Mango Bistro, the Lemon Bay Arts Alliance, Dearborn Street Jewelers and Real Bikes, were also major sponsors.
Others like Englewood Glass & Mirror donated children’s prizes. Jean Joyce and Rowley Insurance created a “Elfie Selfie” for children to take photos. John Bass, and Kathy and Blaise Castellano were a big part of the event. The Englewood Community Coalition offered a game of “Fish for Candy Canes.” Lemon Bay High School Project Graduation and Cliff Gielow supplied the Christmas tree, Wrightway Emergency Services added the Christmas lights, and Project Phoenix did free gift-wrapping.
Cookie and ornament decorating was courtesy of Custom Mortgages, Paradise Exclusive and Kathy and Blaise Castellano of Castle Air. Christmas on Dearborn activities included a variety show by Coastal Community Church and a winter wonderland display by Castle Air.
There was scavenger hunt and goody bags by Lasbury-Tracy Realty, ASB Southwest Florida, Tiffany Square Bingo, Lions Club of Englewood, Walker Homes, Phillips Landscaping, the CRA and OEVA. The Lemon Bay High School band performed.
During the evening Mango Bistro and Bill Stiver served hot chocolate. Joe Maxx Coffee Company and Billy Kimberlin Roofing did free raffles. Sisters Unique Boutique and Mason Financial Group/Raymond James, had snack stations. The Past Revisited did free raffle and provided cookies and punch, and Bobarino’s Pizza did a stocking giveaway. Ivy’s on Dearborn had a sale. A scavenger hunt and rock painting was offered by Cathy and Ron Wurm, Lemon Bay Woman’s Club, and Englewood Moose Lodge 1933.
For more about events happening on West Dearborn Street, visit the Olde Englewood Village Association website, oldeenglewood.com, and click on the “Events” tab.
