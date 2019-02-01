Calvary Baptist Church in Englewood is celebrating its 50th anniversary this week.
In 1969 two pastors came to town to hold revival meetings and start a church in Englewood. The first meetings were held at the Lemon Bay Women’s Club on Sunday, Feb. 2, 1969. The pastors were Ray Thompson and Wally Metts. Sixteen people showed up for the first meeting.
Ray Thompson stayed and became the first pastor, and in 1970 the church built it’s first building at the current location.
There were some changes in those first years. By 1974, the church was named Calvary Baptist Church and a school was built as the church started the school Heritage Christian Academy.
In 1981, Wally Metts returned to be the pastor and remained at the church until 2002, during which time the current sanctuary and gym were built. The church grew to more than 600 members and the school grew to more than 350.
Pastor Metts started the radio station, WSEB and produced a successful Christmas program called “The Lamb.” These were exciting years at Calvary Baptist Church.
Fast forward to the current news. There is a new excitement at 75 Pine Street now. In April of 2016 the congregation called John Boutchia to become their 10th pastor. Under his leadership the church is growing and busy as ever.
The church holds services on Sunday mornings at 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. There is a youth program on Wednesday Nights. The Teens meet at 6:30 p.m. in the gym and the younger school age kids enjoy the fun of Kid’s JAM at the same time. Nursery is provided for all services. But this is only a sampling of all the events that go on each week!
The Anniversary Service is 11 a.m. Sunday, with a full dinner and additional celebration service to follow. The public is welcome to attend. If you are interested in attending you can find more information at www.calbaptist.net, or call 941-475-1555 to RSVP for the dinner.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.