Please join us for “An Evening with Peter Fletcher” at 5 p.m. Wednesday at Elsie Quirk Library.
Peter Fletcher is an American classical guitarist based in Detroit and New York City. His concerts are full of rich, soothing melodies that offer a precise rhythmic vitality that will surely please music lovers of all ages.
His recital program includes a repertoire that runs the gamut from the Renaissance Period through the 20th Century. In addition, Fletcher will perform a very special solo version of Vivaldi’s Concerto in D Major, and two of his original transcriptions from his critically acclaimed Fedrico Mompou album, released on Centaur Records in 2002. The concert will culminate with Isaac Albeniz’s Rumores de la Caleta, one of the most exciting Spanish works in the classical guitar repertoire.
Performing more than 100 concerts annually, Fletcher has won two Eastman Graduate Awards from the Eastman School of Music, where he earned a Master of Music degree.
This concert is sponsored by the Friends of Elsie Quirk Library.
For more information on library programs, services, and resources visit 100 W. Dearborn St., call the Sarasota County Contact Center at 941-861-5000, or visit scgov.net.
