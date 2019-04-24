The Alameda Isles Women’s Club has partnered with Englewood Elementary School to support the school’s programs this spring.
The club, based in the Alameda Isles Community in Englewood, recently awarded Grace Watson’s third-grade class with a brand-new batch of custom-made T-shirts. Each shirt sported a colorful drawing of Liberty the Eagle, the school’s mascot. Third-grader Quayde Hallowell drew the eagle, complete with the five core values of a Community of Caring school: “Responsibility. Respect. Family. Trust. Caring.”
Quayde, who won the art contest, was also treated to free ice cream, courtesy of the club, and a frame for her winning drawing.
The Women’s Club also brought a donation of $2,000 for the school’s Reading Recovery program, which is headed up by teacher Catherine Monday.
To find out how your business or club can partner with Englewood Elementary School, contact principal Mark Grossenbacher at 941-474-3247.
