In 1897, the Heacock brothers, W.F. and Bert, built Englewood’s first sawmill.
The Heacock Mill was located directly on Lemon Bay between Harvard and Yale streets. Old records indicate the Heacocks were most likely squatters on the land, not an uncommon occurrence in those days.
We know very little about the Heacock family. But the brothers were undoubtedly welcomed royally by the handful of settlers who were already here because they began making cut lumber available.
Besides local demand, it is known the Heacock brothers shipped some lumber to Punta Gorda via small sailboats going out of Stump Pass which could not have been easy trips to make.
In 1956, a woman named Mrs. (Maud) E. P. McGeachy wrote a letter to Jo Cortes, the then-editor of the town’s first newspaper, the Englewood Herald. She was W. F. Heacock’s daughter. The lack of written accounts of early Englewood makes this letter, as sketchy as it is, most interesting and valuable as her writings give us a tiny glimpse of very early Englewood.
“My mother and father were real pioneers of Englewood, going there in 1897,” wrote Maud. “My father W. F. Heacock and his brother Bert installed and operated the first sawmill there near the bay.
“My parents had three children, I, age seven, being the oldest. When he moved his family there to Englewood, he built a platform floor off the ground and put a large tent over it for us to live in until he got our house built. Then they built a house for my uncle, his wife and one daughter.
“My father had a Mr. Wyatt and his family who lived in a house my father built for them, and Mr. Wyatt worked at the sawmill. There were others who worked there, people who were living outside the little settlement, who lived in houses made of a frame of lumber and thatched all over with cabbage palmetto fronds. These houses had only dirt floors.
“There were then only two frame houses there, one belonging to a man who had a small store and the other belonging to a man by the name of Biorseth and his family. They had two or three children. The woman who kept house for the old gentleman who owed the store, a Mrs. Bailey, had a little girl. (Records show there were actually more than two frame houses at that point in Englewood, but not many more than two.)
“My parents had three children. My youngest sister was born in Englewood. There was another family somewhere in the community named Lampp, and they had a daughter named Daisy. The children in Englewood had no school to attend. The first winter we were there, my parents sent me to Punta Gorda, where I boarded with a Mrs. Stevens, who had a small private school.
“By the next fall, my sister was old enough to attend school, and the other families wanted their children to go to school, so my father sawed the lumber and built the first one-room school house. There were eight or 10 pupils, all in the lower grades, as they had no school prior to this one. The young lady who taught the school was given room and board by my parents, as we had about the only place with a spare bedroom."
The school Maud writes about was on the corner of Harvard Street and Old Englewood Road and was referred to as the Englewood School. Actually the Goff family built the first school in our area in 1890. It was about where Tiffany Square is today and was called the Vineland School.
“There was no church there, bible classes were held each week in either our house or Uncle’s. We did not have very much in the way of entertainment, so my father and uncle built a nice sailboat, and we would cross Lemon Bay in it and have picnics and bathe in the Gulf and pick up shells.
“There was only one family, a Captain Johnson, and his wife and grown daughter, who lived on the Gulf side. We used to visit in their home when we would go to the beach.
“This same Captain Johnson owned a boat in which he made trips to Punta Gorda and other seaside towns, and he brought the mail. My father would order cases of canned goods and dried fruit, 100-pound bags of rice and sugar and other things of that nature and divided it among the men who worked for him. We could have a much better variety of food and a lower cost in this way.
“There being no doctor anywhere closer than Punta Gorda, and my mother not being very well, we had to leave Englewood, going back to North Carolina. I have often wanted to go back to Englewood."
In 1902, Carl G. Johansen bought the Heacock Mill. He and his family would build a home on Manasota Key which still stands today. We know it as the Hermitage and it serves as an artist’s retreat.
Diana Harris is a Sun columnist. Her book, “Englewood Lives,” is available for purchase at the Englewood Sun office, 120 W. Dearborn St. She can be reached at diharris@comcast.net.
