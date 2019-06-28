Need to escape the summer heat? Why not stop in at the Elsie Quirk Library at 5 p.m. Monday and enjoy a free movie on our big screen? We show feature length movies on Monday evenings all year round. Contact the library for movie titles, and then bring a friend to chill out and enjoy the show!
This week’s feature film stars Anthony Hopkins, Emma Thompson, James Fox and Christopher Reeve. It's the story of the blind devotion of James Stevens, who serves as a proper butler to Lord Darlington during the 1930s. Stevens is so dedicated that he forgoes visiting his father on his deathbed in order to serve and overlooks Darlington’s Nazi sympathies and growing anti-Semitism. Years after his employer’s death, Stevens tries to reconnect with Miss Kenton, Darlington’s high-spirited, strong-minded head housekeeper, and begins to regret his loyalty to his former master. This film is based on the novel, “Remains of the Day” by Kazuo Ishiguro. It is rated PG and runs for about 2 hours.
All Sarasota County Libraries will be closed for Independence Day on July 4 and will re-open with regular hours on Friday, July 5 at 10 a.m. The physical library may be closed for the holiday, but don’t forget that you can access many library resources online and through the mobile app 24/7 with your Sarasota County library card.
For more information on library programs, services, and resources visit us at 100 W. Dearborn St., call 941-861-5000, or visit scgov.net.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.