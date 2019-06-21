Thanks to a partnership between the Library Foundation for Sarasota County and the Arts and Cultural Alliance of Sarasota County, children, teens and adults can participate in free art workshops at Elsie Quirk Library this summer.
Three specially trained teaching artists, in a variety of art disciplines will present 90-minute workshops for small groups and provide individualized instruction.
The first Artists in the Library workshop will be for children ages 5-11, at 1:3- p.m. Wednesday, June 26. Artist, Larry Engler will show you how to make the basic form of a simple mouth puppet using paper plates and a plastic bag. He’ll also show how to bring the puppet to life with voice and movements so you can present your own puppet show at home!
At 2 p.m. Friday, June 28 artist Judy Levine will teach teens and tweens how to use shading techniques to create their own 3-D art. Optical illusions trick the eye into believing that a flat surface is three dimensional. Come and learn this cool technique and watch the magic happen.
Then mark your calendar for Thursday, July 11 for the Artists in the Library Fabric Jewelry workshop for adults. Artist Ellen Goldberg will be stopping by at 2 p.m. to teach some techniques for creating jewelry with fabric. Participants will be able to take home a unique piece of wearable art that they create during the workshop.
Registration is required for each of these workshops. Visit scgov.net/library or stop by the library and reserve your seat today. Find Your Creativity at the Library.
For more information on library programs, services, and resources visit 100 W. Dearborn St., call 941-861-5000, or visit scgov.net.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.