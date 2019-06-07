Thank you to everyone who showed up for our Summer Reading Kickoff! We had a great time with local authors reading us stories, yummy hot dogs from Sharon’s Dawg House, checking out the MOSI Mobile Space Lab and listening to Kix Country 92.9 with Todd Matthews. We have more summer fun for all ages at the library this week.
The Fiction Writers Tools Class is meeting at 11 a.m. today in the library conference room. Learn how to pace yourself to complete a novel in as little as a month. Attendees can share their writing with others in their interest area such as novels, historical fiction or memoirs. For more information about the class, contact our volunteer Tammie at tamiamifl@comcast.net.
Stop in Tuesday at noon to join our Knitting and Crocheting Group. This program is open to anyone interested in knitting and crocheting, either to learn or to teach someone else the craft. There is no fee for the program but you do need to bring your own materials.
Stay for a while Tuesday to join Steve for a game of chess at 4 p.m.Chess Club is every Tuesday afternoon at the Englewood Charlotte Library. All ages and experience levels are invited to drop by and play a game or learn how with our volunteer Steve.
On Wednesday afternoon from 2-4 p.m., join us for our summer reading program following the theme of "A Universe of Stories." This week Aundrea is making a moon phases craft and you can try some "moon sand." (I’m guessing it is something edible, not really moon sand.)
Stop in Tuesday or Thursday morning from 10 a.m. to noon to talk with our Master Gardeners about any gardening issues you may have. The Master Gardeners are available to answer questions on gardening, tree and shrub care, lawn care and household plants. Florida Master Gardeners are University of Florida-trained volunteer teachers. For more information about the Master Gardener program, visit //sfyl.ifas.ufl.edu/charlotte/.
Thursday afternoon at 2 p.m., we welcome back our favorite chef, Chef Warren for a summer installment of his cooking demonstration. Turn your patio into a gourmet restaurant. All the tips and hints you'll need to elevate your grilling from "ho-hum" to "oh my!" Whether it's steaks, chicken, veggies or dessert, learn the secrets of the great grilling masters. This program is free thanks to the generous sponsorship by the Friends of the Englewood Charlotte Library, but seating is limited so get there early.
Friday morning at 11 a.m., it’s time for Drop In Story Time with Miss Aundrea. Children with a favorite adult enjoy songs, action rhymes, books, and playtime in the children’s area of the library. This program gives your child the opportunity to engage in language-based activities while you get to know other young families. Pick a story or two and enjoy some fun with Aundrea. Don’t forget to pick up your reading logs while you are here enjoying a program and register to win some great prizes.
All summer programs are generously sponsored by the Friends of the Englewood Charlotte Library.
The Englewood Charlotte Library is at 3450 N Access Road in the Tringali Recreation Complex off State Road 776.
