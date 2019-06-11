ENGLEWOOD — While The Suncoast Writers Guild has no business meetings or programs over the summer, they still have reading sessions at Poetry Pod.
The next one is at 10:30 Friday in the Englewood Arts Center, 350 S McCall Road. The guild will be reading prose at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Elsie Quirk Library, 100 W. Dearborn St., Englewood. New members are welcome to read once free before joining.
The Suncoast Writers Guild is seeking a treasurer. Those interested should attend the next meeting for details.
Englewood Authors meets at 5 p.m. today (June 12) and July 10 at Elsie Quirk Library, for members and visitors to read from their words. All are welcome. Meetings are free.
Our Writers Own Workshop will meet from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. June 22 at Englewood Charlotte Library, 3450 N. Access Road, to work in small groups on individual needs from how to publish on Kindle to how to choose a genre or topic. Those who just wish to share what they have written can group together for that. There should be something specific for every writing interest at the meeting. All are welcome, and it’s free.
The Fiction Discussion selection for June 27 will be “The Nine Billion Names of God.” It is a 1953 science fiction short story by British writer Arthur C. Clarke. The story was among the stories selected in 1970 by the Science Fiction Writers of America as one of the best science fiction short stories published before the creation of the Nebula Awards. To get a free copy, email me at tamiamifl @ comcast.com and request one. No literary background is needed to enjoy the monthly discussions from 1-2 p.m. at Englewood Charlotte Library.
