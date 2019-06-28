Several factors played into the relatively slow growth of Englewood.
One was the difficulty of getting to the small community. In early days, you arrived by a very rough wagon trip over cow trails or by boat. There were no roads, and the planned railroad line never materialized.
John Cross was the entrepreneur who had grand plans to develop Grove-City-on-the-Gulf into a lemon grove town. He registered the plat of the area in 1886. Eight years later, the Nichols brothers bought 1,091 acres a little north of Cross’ town, and by 1896 had platted the town of Englewood. They, like Cross, envisioned a citrus growing community.
Things didn’t work out as planned for Cross or the Nichols brothers. The great hard freezes of 1894 and '95 with temperature as low as 14 degrees killed most all of the newly planted citrus trees.
After citrus dreams evaporated, the idea of developing a tourist industry seemed to be working for awhile — until both hotels, the entrepreneurs had built, burned to the ground.
Both The Tarpon Inn in Grove City and The Englewood Inn offered upscale accommodations, suitable for the wealthy tourists who came to visit the pristine beach area, and to hunt and fish. The hotels also attracted potential land buyers. The untimely burning of the hotels was a terrible blow to the growth of the area.
With no appropriate place to stay, coupled with the fact train travel had became accessible in other parts of Florida, Englewood could no longer compete for the business of the wealthy sportsmen. Those folks went elsewhere.
It’s interesting to note that neither Cross or the Nichols Brothers addressed the possibility of building a road into town.
Englewood saw a burst of growth in the 1920s Florida land boom, but that bubble burst with the late 1920s stock market crash. Several hard years of depression followed, and then came World War II. Growth in the area was stymied.
Residents learned to fend for themselves. Most people made a meager living off of fishing. Some farmed. A handful of intrepid tourists did find their way here each year, but life remained pretty basic. The employment opportunities offered by fishing or farming were limited, and the work was very hard.
And then the 1950s arrived, the “Niffy Fifties" as some called the era. The World War was over, people had money in their pockets, they owned cars and trailers. Ex-GIs were exploring the country. Newcomers arrived in Englewood bringing different and fresh ideas for the town. It was as if the 20th century had finally discovered the small community. New businesses opened offering employment, many long over due amenities became available.
Here are just some of the happenings that occurred in the 1950s.
• In 1951 William and Alfred Vanderbilt bought 29,000 acres on the Cape Haze peninsula for $700,000. Their arrival had an enormous impact on the area. Their sprawling 2V Ranch was formed as a Santa Gertrudis cattle raising operation. As many as 5,000 head of cattle at one time populated the ranch. Much of the land, years later, became Rotonda West.
• In 1951 a building fund of more than $4,000 was raised toward the town’s first firehouse to house the newly purchased firetruck.
• In 1950 there were virtually no phones in Englewood, but by December 1952 the small fishing village could brag it had 62 telephones.
That same year The Community Presbyterian Church, Englewood’s second church building, was constructed.
• 1955 was a big year for Englewood. Brandy’s Variety Store, the town’s first 5-and-10-cent store opened its doors. Also that year, Englewood finally got its own newspaper. Vol. 1, No. 1 of the Englewood Herald was published Sept. 2, 1955. It was a weekly and sold for 10 cents a copy. The first edition had a killer of a lead story. It announced the Intracoastal Waterway was definitely coming through Lemon Bay.
With the Chamber of Commerce spearheading the campaign, the Sarasota side of Englewood got its first street lights, 32 of them. Eleven soon followed in Grove City.
The repaving, raising and widening of Beach Road was a welcome improvement, and the thin flow of water that was Blind Pass was filled in. A road then ran the whole length of Manasota Key.
No new business was more welcome than Scotts Outboard Motors. Scott’s opened in 1955 and repaired boat motors, a much-needed service for the town’s commercial fishermen.
• 1957 saw a bank open. The town had not had a bank since 1925. That early venture had been very short-lived, as the cashier, Mr. Silkey, absconded will all the funds. Dr. John Flower, our area’s first dentist, also arrived in 1957.
The 1950s marked the beginning of a building boom for Englewood. Many people, including retirees and vacationers, looking for a small, quiet town with great fishing, began “discovering” Englewood. Our growth has not stopped since then.
Diana Harris is a Sun columnist. Her book, “Englewood Lives,” is available for purchase at the Englewood Sun office, 120 W. Dearborn St. She can be reached at diharris@comcast.net.
