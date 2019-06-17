Albert Einstein once said: You don’t have to know everything, you just have to know where to find it when you need it.
If you need information about plants, backyard pests or anything that grows in Florida, it’s easy to find that information.
Just check the schedule of the Master Gardeners at your local library. There, you’ll find people who have the answers you seek.
For years I was wondering about people who earn the distinction of “Master Gardeners.” I also wondered how approachable they are for amateurs like me.
I was driven to find those answers after I bought a mango tree and had it professionally planted.
The tree was thriving until the guy who sprays the weeds around our waterways did it on a windy day. All that gook landed on my mango tree. Within a day, the branches on my prized tree and the fruit that had started to grow on it turned black.
I took some samples to the Master Gardeners at the Charlotte Englewood Library to see if there was any hope for my tree.
Fortunately, Master Gardener Kathy Frazier is a mango tree expert. In addition to decades of training, she grows more than a dozen of her own mango trees.
She said I wouldn’t have any mangoes this year. The good news is mango trees tend to be sturdy so the tree should be fine for next year.
A few weeks later, I noticed the leaves were turning cooper. Oh, no, it’s dying, I thought. Again I took samples into Kathy at the Master Gardeners.
She assured me what I thought were dying leaves was actually new growth. “It means your tree is healthy,” she said.
See, I told you I know nothing about gardening. But like Einstein said, that doesn’t matter because I know where to find the information I need.
Here’s the inside scoop on the fine folks who sit at the Englewood library each Tuesday and Thursday waiting to answer your gardening questions:
They have a wealth of information to share and they do it in such a nice way. Best yet, they seem to believe there is no such thing as a dumb question.
In fact, you walk out of there feeling great because you were smart enough to go to a source that knows everything about gardening.
“Oh, no, we’re too smart to say we know everything. But we seldom get stumped because we learn more each week and we have experts at the extension office to help,” Kathy says.
With four Master Gardeners at each session, their combined knowledge can usually help.
“We all have a different area of expertise,” said Ann Anderson.
With 19 years of service as a Master Gardner, Jim Chandlier is the veteran of volunteers. He’s also amazing with his in-depth knowledge about propagation.
“He grows some uncommon plants that are fabulous,” Kathy says of her colleague.
Best yet, Jim often brings in plants and fruit which he leaves for anyone to take home.
Experienced gardeners with decades of expertise in other states often find their knowledge doesn’t help them in Florida.
“My 20-year experience in Texas didn’t help me in Florida, where we have different soil, different bugs and funguses, and very different problems,” said Kathy.
Any master gardener can offer scientific information specific for what we have here in Southwest Florida.
Their expertise is available at are plant clinics at Home Depot and Lowe's as well as at five county libraries.
Holly Bates, extension program manager, said 11 people recently finished the master gardener training program.
“We now have 119 trained MGs volunteering their services in the county,” she said. “They come from all walks of life and each one brings a different expertise.”
For more information, go to sfyl.ifas.ufl.edu/charlotte/master-gardener-program.
Pattie Mihalik is a regular columnist for the SUN. Contact her at newsgirl@comcast.net.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.