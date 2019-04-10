Forrest Frederick Yeager turns 100 Friday, and he has a wish.
“I want to go to Disney, one more time,” he said.
Yeager, who lives in Port Charlotte, says walking every day and avoiding sugar are the reasons he has lived a long life. And, he said, “you can’t sit still. You have to keep moving.”
He follows that advice, even today.
“He has a bike he rides and he goes to the store,” said Angela Loney, his friend of 20 years. “He even has weights he lifts. And, he doesn’t take naps. I have trouble keeping up with him.”
Yeager may forget details now and then, but recollections of his life include enlisting in the Army for World War II, fighting at the Battle of the Bulge and meeting Gen. George S. Patton.
Yeager grew up in Batesville, Indiana. When he graduated from high school he worked building furniture, making about $30 a week, until duty called.
“Me and three buddies went to enlist in the Army,” he said. “I was the only one they took.”
Yeager advanced to the rank of sergeant and was sent to Germany, soon finding himself in the thick of the fight as he took responsibility for telephone communications.
His 26th Infantry Division took on the Germans in the Battle of the Bulge. It was a gruesome and nasty encounter.
“I told guys to keep their heads down, but some of them didn’t listen,” he said. “It was 40 degrees below zero and a couple guys said they’d had enough and just walked away. Some guys took their shoes off and walked in the snow until they had frostbite and would have to be sent to the hospital.”
It was in the middle of that long battle that he met Patton.
“His tanks came rolling into camp and they tore up my phone lines,” he said. “Patton came up to me and said ‘Sergeant, I need a phone.’ I told him the phones were dead, he ran over them.”
Yeager left the Army after the war and went back to Batesville where he married his sweetheart, Vivian, who had written to him throughout his war experiences.
They took a vacation to Miami and she fell in love with Florida.
“She wanted to move and told me she was sure I’d find another job,” he said.
So they did move and he did find another job, with Eastern Airlines.
He tells a funny story about the couple going to a county fair and a vendor with a monkey coming up to them.
“(Vivian) said she always wanted a monkey,” he said. “The guy said he’d sell it to us for $75. So, we ended up with a monkey. From then on, people would always ask me how my boy, my monkey, was and I’d tell them ‘He’s 23 and still doesn’t have a job.’”
The couple grew tired of big city life and, after visiting friends here, moved to Port Charlotte in 1988.
“There wasn’t much here then,” he said.
Vivian died in 2005 and Yeager has been on his own since. But he has tons of friends — 50 came to an early birthday party a week or so ago at Golden Corral.
He’s been diagnosed with skin cancer that spread to his lymph nodes, but 15 rounds of radiation later, he says he is feeling pretty good — just a little sore.
Yeager, who once had a 165 league average, likes to bowl and can still roll a 100 game, he said. It’s just one activity that keeps him moving.
After all, as he reminded me again, “you can’t sit still” and live to be 100.
