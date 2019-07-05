Summertime is a great time to visit and explore your library. Visiting the library and attending programs helps to keep children engaged and learning all summer long.
The Read with the Dogs program at Elsie Quirk Library is one of those programs that you don’t want to miss if you have children. It gives them the opportunity to not only practice their reading skills, but the chance to make new friends — the furry, four-legged kind.
Certified pet therapy dogs from the Suncoast Humane Society visit the library for this program and are specially trained for the task. Children can choose any book they’d like to read aloud, and the dogs will curl up and listen. The dogs might not be reading experts, but they will listen attentively and give the reader lots of encouraging tail-wags.
Children love this interaction while the dogs enjoy the attention.
Read with the Dogs is a year-round program that takes place on the second Monday of each month. Children of all ages and all reading levels are welcome to participate.
Make reading fun this summer by reading with a dog.
Saturday
• Suncoast Humane Society Volunteer Orientation, 3 p.m.
Monday
• Forty Carrots Partners in Play, 10:15 a.m. OR 11:45 a.m. For children, up to age 5 with a parent or caregiver. A free class for you and your child to enjoy together. Experience new educational activities, join in circle-time fun, meet other families and receive valuable parenting and child development information. Attendance is limited to 12 families per session.
• Summer Breakspot Lunch, 12-12:45 p.m. Free for any child 18 and under.
• Read with the Dogs, 3:30 p.m. Children are invited to read to a certified pet therapy dogs from Suncoast Humane Society.
• Monday Night Movies, 5 p.m. Contact the library for movie titles.
• Pioneer Days Planning Committee, 6 p.m.
Tuesday
• Master Gardener Plant Clinic, 10 a.m.-noon. Get free answers to your Florida gardening and landscape questions. Call 941-861-9807 or visit sarasota.ifas.ufl.edu/hort/plantclinic.shtml.
• Summer Breakspot Lunch, 12-12:45 p.m. Free for any child 18 and under.
• Summer Shutterbugs, 12:30 p.m.
Wednesday
• Summer Breakspot Lunch, 12-12:45 p.m. Free for any child 18 and under.
• Astronaut Training, at 1:30 p.m. Kids ages 5-11 participate in simulated training activities to learn what it takes to become an astronaut. Hear a story from space, take a virtual tour, test your stamina, conduct experiments and more.
• Englewood Authors, 5 p.m.
Thursday
• Family Storytime, 10:30 a.m. For ages 0-5. Interact and participate with your child in a variety of early literacy and school readiness activities that feature stories, music and movement, and crafts. Today’ theme: “Bedtime Stories”
• Summer Breakspot Lunch, 12-12:45 p.m. Free for any child 18 and under.
• Quirky Knitters, 1 p.m.
• Artists in the Libraries: Fabric Jewelry, 2 p.m. For adults. Learn techniques for creating jewelry from fabric. Registration is required.
Friday
• Summer Breakspot Lunch, 12-12:45 p.m. Free for any child 18 and under.
• Galaxy Rock Painting, 2 p.m. Teens can come and paint rocks using a special galaxy effect technique. Registration required.
For more information on library programs, services, and resources visit us at 100 West Dearborn Street, call the Sarasota County Contact Center at 941-861-5000, or visit our website at scgov.net.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.