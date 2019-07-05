The date became symbolic for the Apathy family. On July 4, 1949, 70 years ago, Laszlo Apathy, his wife Eva Theodora, and their two children entered the United States through New York City, as immigrants, arriving at Idlewild International Airport, now named JFK.
Laszlo was born in 1918 in Segasvar, Transylvania, Hungary, which today is part of Romania. In 1940, he had just graduated from the prestigious Royal Ludovika Military Academy in Budapest. But soon Leslie, like many other Hungarians, were caught in the horrific cross-fires of World War II.
As his son Leslie Jr., or Les as he is known, long time Englewood resident, explained that siding with Germany at the time for Hungarians was the lesser of two horrible choices. As much as Hungary didn’t want to join Germany, they wanted even less to be overrun by the Soviet Union.
His father went on to serve in the Hungarian Unit and fought at the Soviet front. “Eventually, father realized the war was ending. They knew Russia would come sweeping in and kill all the Hungarian Army officers. So he and my mother fled first to Austria, then to Germany where he found a safe place for her to stay. Because he was an officer and a gentleman, he surrendered to American forces instead of trying to hide. He was interned for nine months in a POW camp."
On his release, Laszlo was given a citation for having been a model prisoner. The Americans said he seemed to have high morals, appeared to be the kind of ethical person who deserved the right to immigrate to America, and, with those recommendations, he eventually got the proper papers to travel with his family to the USA.
So it was, on July 4, 1949, the Apathys — Laszlo, Eva Teodara, their daughter Zita, son Les — landed with all they owned in two suitcases on American soil. They were soon to learn the importance of the date in America, making it doubly significant to them.
After a few years in New York City, the Apathys, along with another Hungarian couple, started talking about the idea of perhaps opening a motel in Florida. After a couple of scouting trips to the state, they discovered the Englewood area and were taken with what, in those days, was not only a beautiful beach, but an extremely wide beach.
They purchased some beachfront property and by January 1960, Englewood was bragging about having a brand new two-story, modern motel on the very south end of Manasota Key. It quickly became a landmark of sorts. Commercial fishermen started using it as a guide home at night, and boaters knew the building meant Stump Pass was just a short distance southward.
Englewood’s new beachfront motel was locally touted as being extremely well built and very modern. It even included kitchenettes. Les remembered, “In 1960, the year it opened, rates were $13 day, but some people complained about how expensive that was.”
He recalled, “My mother didn’t speak English real well, and when they came to naming the motel she started going through a Hungarian dictionary, looking for just the right word, maybe something nautical. She came upon the word ‘starfish’ that sounded good in Hungarian. When she translated it to English it came out as 'Sea Star.'"
Laszlo also established a second long-lasting business in Englewood, Decorama Cabinet Shop, which stayed in the family until only a couple of years ago. To begin with, Decorama built mostly kitchens and bathroom vanities using Formica.
Bob Johnson, the owner of an earlier boat building/cabinet shop, said, “Apathy had worked with Formica in New York, when it was just coming into vogue. So, when he opened his shop here, he became the first laminator in town. He provided employment to a lot of people in town over the years. He trained them very well — he had a very good business reputation."
When Laszlo retired, he devoted more of his time to the Hungarian community in Sarasota. As a Hungarian friend said of him, “He never forgot his military training and remained a good fellow, a good friend, as the Hungarian and Transylvania schools had educated him."
Those who knew him well said Laszlo was always so proud of having become an American citizen, but at the same time so proud of his Hungarian heritage. The passion he felt for his original country did not make him less of an American.
A favorite quote from the Apathy family has always been, “Never consider an immigrant to become a loyal American citizen unless he retains his love for his motherland.”
Who said that? it was Abraham Lincoln.
Earlier immigrants on the key
In 1902, Carl G. Johanson bought the town’s sawmill and operated it for several years. The family built a house on Manasota Key which still stands today. We know it now as the Hermitage, an Artist’s Retreat. The Johansons came directly from Sweden to Florida, another immigrant family that left permanent footprints in the sand on Manasota Key.
