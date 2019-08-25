We know you’re out there.
You followed the activities of the recent Leadership Englewood Class. You may have attended the class fundraising project in May, The Leadership Luau. You may even have experienced the graduation in June, and witnessed the Class of 2019 donating more than $25,000 to local community charities.
At some point, within the last year, you expressed an interest in participating in the program.
Well, that time to participate is now.
The application deadline for the Class of 2020 is Sept. 13. You can find information and the application form at www.LeadershipEnglewood.com.
It’s recommended that you give yourself some time to complete the application as you will need to give some thought to your answers. For example, here’s one of the questions asked: What do you believe are the three most significant issues facing Englewood today and why? Select one of those issue and describe to us what you believe needs to be done about it.
Those selected for the Class of 2020 will be announced at a Reception on Oct. 2 at the Boca Royale Golf and Country Club. All Leadership Englewood Alumni are invited and encouraged to attend to welcome the new class members.
Manasota Mystique
As of Friday, more than 30% of the available tickets for the 8th Annual Manasota Mystique have been sold. Only 250 tickets are available for the Nov. 2 affair that will take place at the Manasota Beach Club. Full event details, including sponsorship opportunities and tickets are available at www.ManasotaMystique.com. This year’s theme of “New York, New York: Manahattan Comes to The Manasota Mystique,” provides a flexible range of costume attire.
Let’s Eat! Englewood
The 5th Annual Let’s Eat! — Englewood restaurant celebration is scheduled for Sept. 12-26. The list of participating restaurants is now available online: www.LetsEatEnglewood.com.
