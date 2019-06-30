Many you are aware that the funding for the annual Fourth of July fireworks show comes from Englewood businesses and individuals. For some who are new to this area, it may be news to you that the community’s annual fireworks display is not paid for by a municipal government.
Since there is not a “City of Englewood,” the cost to produce the show must be paid for privately.
Each year, the Lemon Bay Sunrise Rotary Club takes on the momentous task of raising the $35,000 to $40,000 needed to bring one the biggest fireworks shows to our community.
The two club members who lead this effort, Mike Looney of Michael J. Looney Electric and Keith Rowley of Rowley Insurance Agency, have done another great job. They will tell you that one of their objectives is to generate a large enough reserve to ensure our community never “goes dark,” as it did back in 2009 before the Rotary took over.
There are a number of ways for people and businesses to support the fireworks show. The first is with a donation. The chamber recently presented the Lemon Bay Sunrise Rotary a check for $1,000. Donations can be made online at www.EnglewoodFireworks.com.
In addition, the chamber, like so many businesses around town, is a designated location for one the Rotary’s donation rockets. You may have seen these rockets perched at various locations around town. You are encourage to make a donation each time you walk pass one.
Englewood Beach 9
The 3rd Annual Englewood Beach 9 Putt Putt event won’t take place until Aug. 17, but almost one-half of the field is already full. There is a limit of 125 teams, so you won’t want to wait too long before getting registered at www.EnglewoodBeach9.com.
This year’s theme will celebrate the 50th anniversary of Woodstock. Speaking of Woodstock, if you can convince us that you personally attended that iconic event back in 1969, you’re $100 team entry fee will be waived. Congratulations to Blaise Castellano of Castle Air for taking us up on that offer. Blaise still has his original tickets. You might be wondering what the price of that ticket was. The three-day ticket was $24.
Leadership Englewood
Applications for the Leadership Englewood Class of 2020 are now being accepted. Full program details, as well as the application are at www.LeadershipEnglewood.com.
Ed Hill is executive director of the Englewood Florida Chamber of Commerce. He can be reached at ed.hill@englewoodchamber.com or 941-474-5511.
