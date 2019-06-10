There was never a time in Colleen Moore’s young life when she said, “Oh, I want to grow up to be just like my mother.”
“Never thought like that,” she says. “I always admired my mother and her many accomplishments, but I thought we were both so different.”
Turn out they have more than a lot in common.
At 54, as the Port Charlotte woman now says, “It’s amazing how my life parallels that of my mother.
She was the woman I always wanted to be.”
Her mother, Cathy McKenna, showed Colleen how a woman can achieve her dreams by working hard and never giving up.
Cathy first tapped into her strong work ethic to work her way through nursing school. She then worked as an ICU nurse before she was selected to be the director of medical services at a 300-bed community hospital.
“I was hired as an administrator with the understanding that I would go on to get my BS degree in nursing,” she says.
Along with the support she received from her husband, Paul, Cathy was able to keep her responsible position while going to school for that degree.
As the oldest of three children, daughter Colleen had responsibilities of her own — taking care of her brother while her mother went to night school.
That responsibility, she admits, made her a resentful teenager when she couldn’t be with her friends.
“I was a difficult teenager,” she says, “always challenging everything.”
“We had some difficult times but you weren’t a difficult child,” counters her mother.
Colleen’s strong, independent spirit might have led to some of those difficult times, but those two traits have served her well in life.
While she was impressed with her mother’s nursing career, she couldn’t see herself doing it.
Instead, she became office manager of an oncology clinic then later worked in customer service for a yogurt company.
“One night driving home from work after a frustrating day with screaming customers, I had an epiphany: I wanted to do something meaningful with my life.”
She remembers telling her parents, “You’re not going to believe this, but I want to quit my job and go to nursing school.”
“They were skeptical because I was 24 and had many 'pipe dreams' that didn’t work out. But they agreed I could live at home and they would help me, but I had to have a job, too.
Colleen worked nights at a nursing home while earning her associate degree in nursing, graduating third in her class.
She found the meaningful job she was seeking when she was named director of the surgical oncology floor at Bayfront Hospital.
Again, as a hospital administrator, she was following in her mother’s footsteps.
For a while, she and her mother both worked in the same oncology unit, with both earning patient’s praise for their kindness and competence.
Cathy retired from there and began working almost the same equivalent hours as a Saint Vincent de Paul volunteer.
Deeply spiritual from the time she was a child, she says she believe we can best serve God by serving his people.
After earning two master degrees in nursing and health care administration, Colleen became a professor of nursing at FSW State College.
She deepened her own spirituality, she said, after attending the life-changing Women’s Emmaus retreat.
While she, too, lives a life of service, she believes the most important service is first to yourself and your family.
Family is of primary importance for both Colleen and Kathy.
“We have a family that always works together through whatever comes along, says Cathy. “We are blessed.
Colleen considers herself blessed to be able to live near her parents. “It’s a gift I treasure,” she says.
The family will soon celebrate its fourth generation of nurses when Colleen’s daughter, Nikki and Michelle, graduate with nursing degrees.
Meanwhile, Coleen is studying for her doctorate in nursing practice.
She credits her parents for encouraging her every step of the way.
“I’m definitely who I am because of their love and support.”
Pattie Mihalik is a regular columnist for the Sun. Contact her at newsgirl@comcast.net.
