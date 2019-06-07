Elsie Quirk Library offers a full schedule of programming for children, teens and adults every summer. Thanks to the generosity of the Friends of the Library, a variety of programs have been designed to stimulate imaginations, encourage creativity and support continued learning.
Join Chef Warren Caterson for a “Ten Meals in 10 Minutes” cooking demonstration for adults at 2 p.m. Monday. He will be sharing healthy and delicious recipes that you can prepare in 10 minutes using ingredients you probably already have in your kitchen.
The Asolo Reperatory Theatre troupe will be presenting an “Around the World Theatre Workshop” for children at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday. Children can participate in an interactive theatre workshop based on Jules Verne’s classic story “Around the World in 80 Days.”
At 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, children will enjoy a musical and theatrical performance of “The Selfish Giant’s Garden.” Puppeteer Jerry Bickel with Bits ‘N Pieces Theatre will bring puppets to life to tell the tale of this story based on Oscar Wilde’s book “The Selfish Giant.”
Movies are a great way to escape the heat outside this summer. Teens are invited to watch a great new release movie at 2 p.m. Friday, June 14. We’ll have the popcorn and drinks; you bring your friends and chill out.
Find Yourself at the Library this summer and take advantage of all that we have to offer.
For more information on library programs, services, and resources visit us at 100 W. Dearborn St., call the Sarasota County Contact Center at 941-861-5000, or visit scgov.net.
