Recent rains are wonderful, but get ready for the squadrons of mosquitoes that will soon be following.
There was a time some politicians argued Florida should not be considered for statehood. It was nothing but swamps full of alligators and mosquitoes. It could never be a fit place for people to live.
There are many early descriptions of clouds of mosquitoes so thick and black they looked like storm clouds coming right at you. Some of Florida’s first explorers left written descriptions of having to sleep on the beach totally covering themselves with sand to get away away from the vicious creatures.
Early pioneers were faced with the almost constant mosquito problem. And sometimes it was way beyond just annoyance — it was down right deadly. A 1888 yellow fever epidemic in some areas of Florida caused hundreds of deaths, and malaria was known in the state into the 1930s.
But despite the alligators, mosquitoes, the summer heat, the often heavy rains and storms, and endless other challenges, the settlers kept coming to Florida. They beat the odds that were heavily against them and they did indeed make our state a very fit place to live.
But how did those early intrepid residents manage to live with the daily mosquito problem?
One of the more successful methods used were smudge pots.
Bat houses and purple martin houses were built, since it was known bats and martins eat huge qualities of mosquitoes.
Rubbing rancid bear grease or gar fish oil infused with different plants onto your skin worked well. It smelled just awful, but was worth it to some.
Long-sleeved clothing was worn despite the heat, and some kept old newspapers wrapped around their arms.
By 1903, mosquito control of sorts had started in Florida but consisted mostly of filling in a few ponds which were breeding spots for the little beasts.
By 1931, mosquito spraying had started throughout the state. You would not have thought isolated Englewood would have been high on the priority list of places to spray, but it did make the list eventually.
But talking to some locals who lived here then, it didn’t seem to have had much of an effect on the area. You would still go to the beach for a picnic and have the sky almost blotted out by solid black clouds of mosquitoes.
Don and Bob Platt, life-long residents of Englewood, remembered when the spraying first started. At first it had a devastating effect on Florida’s huge bee and honey industry. That included the large amount of hives that remained from their grandfather Carl Biorseth’s bee business here in Englewood.
Bob said, “That spray business, it sure didn’t much help us people but it killed off a whopping lot of our bees.
What everybody did, said Don Platt, was to carry with them everywhere they went a fan made of a palmetto frond to swat at the mosquitoes. When you went inside a house, you just left it outside.
In the 1930s, Larry Evans, his mother and dad lived on Palm Island. “We had a heck of a lot of mosquitos on the island,” he said.
“We had screens, but they would still get in the house. So we used smudge pots, put ‘em right inside the doors in the house. We burned mangrove leaves which smoked a lot. When we later lived in Grove City, I collected cow chips in a a bushel basket out in the woods. There were a lot of woods cows just running wild around here in those days, and we burned those. No, they didn’t smell real bad."
Englewood was a fishing village in the 1930s and the commercial fishermen also equipped their boats with smudge pots to keep the mosquitoes at bay. Joe Whitehead said he used an old dutch oven with lightered pine cut into small strips, and green mangrove leaves to make the smoke.
Hugh Futch was also a commercial fisherman in the 1930s. He often stayed several days at a time on one of the many fish shacks that dotted the Charlotte Harbor area at the time. They were wooden structures built in the water on high stilts and were bunkhouses for the fishermen so they wouldn’t have to go back to shore every night. Hugh said they were modest, but very clean. They had built-in bunks, an eating table, a cooking stove, but no screens on the windows.
“Now mosquitoes,” said Hugh, “well, they was some kind of terrible. This is what we did to take care of them. We used this old stuff that come in a can, B-Brand Insect Powder it was called. What you would do was to take an old metal plate, put a piece of paper on it and pour this powder on it and set it afire.
Grady Sands, a buddy of Hugh’s, who had also been a commercial fisherman, added, “Well, when you did that, you had to get outside real quick so as you could breathe, but when you come back in all the mosquitos would be dead and it would keep the mosquitoes away for a quite awhile. A lot of people used that in their houses."
Mosquitoes have been an historic element in Florida history and unfortunately we continue to have to deal with them. But we have at least progressed from smudge pots full of cow chips in the house, to cans of Off.
Friendly tip: This coming week is National Mosquito Control Awareness Week. Scott Schermerhorn, Charlotte County mosquito control director, reminds us to be aware of standing amounts of water in our yards that can be breeding areas.
Diana Harris is a Sun columnist. Her book, “Englewood Lives,” is available for purchase at the Englewood Sun office, 120 W. Dearborn St. She can be reached at diharris@comcast.net.
