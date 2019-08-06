When Andy Vanscyoc went out during last week’s storm to tie down his boat, his wife spotted a disturbing site across the canal.
A bird caught in fishing lure was being battered by the high winds as it tried helplessly to escape.
“It was trapped in a tree 20 feet up in the air and 18 feet over water,” said Andy.
He knew rescue would be difficult, but he wasn’t about to sit back and let the bird twist in the wind.
When he couldn’t reach the bird by standing on his pontoon boat, Andy put out a call for help on the Rotonda West Florida page on Facebook.
During the height of the storm, Marsha Welch and Al and Andrea Pearson were among the first to respond. Marsha brought along long pole clippers that helped in cutting the bird free from the fishing lure that held it captive.
But the question was, how to best handle the injured bird. Fortunately, Charlene and Mike Brown, volunteers with the Venice Wildlife Center, arrived to take care of the bird.
The successful rescue was a dramatic example of the power of the community’s Facebook page to quickly mobilize help.
The popular social media page now has 7,868 members, with more joining each week.
“Thanks to the vision of Cathy Heckman Moseley who started that page, we now have a fast and easy way to communicate with our Rotonda community,” noted Andy, who helped Cathy by serving as the site administrator.
As it grew by leaps and bounds and more help was needed, Judy Murdoch and Stephen Froggatt came on as additional administrators.
“It’s a lot harder job than most people realize,” Stephen said.
“Sometimes we’re verbally attacked when we have to remove someone from the page for violating the rules,” admitted Judy.
No name-calling or personal attacks on members are tolerated. The site focuses on positive information that helps the community, she explained, and rules are clearly posted.
It clearly has been the communication vehicle that brings people together in positive ways.
“One of the best examples of that is how people reached out to those needing help during Hurricane Irma,” said Judy.
“There were so many people involved in helping others and it was our Facebook page that told how they could help,” noted Stephen.
While that neighbor-helping-neighbor response had plenty of dramatic stories, daily posts continue to help in many ways.
One example of that happened when a Rotonda resident’s truck broke down while he was on his way home with frozen groceries.
“He went on Facebook and asked if anyone could come get him. I got there in minutes and someone else had already arrived to help,” recalled Andy.
There isn’t a day that goes by that the Facebook page doesn’t offer relevant information, tips, recommendations and community pictures.
Now, we take what it offers for granted. But those who came before the social media site was started know how hard it used to be to get that useful information.
Andy also created several popular social media spinoff sites, including Rotonda West Yacht Club, Rotonda West Goods and Services, Rotonda West Property Owners group, and Fruits of our Labors in Rotonda West.
The last site was started, he said, because some residents have excess fruit or produce they can sell or share with others who would appreciate it.
Most of the sites were started to fill a need. The newest one, Rotonda West Meet and Greet, was developed by Stephen Froggatt to promote social opportunities.
While all the sites have a following, the original site, Rotonda West Florida, continues to draw the most interest.
“It wouldn’t be so popular,” concluded Judy, “if it weren’t so useful.”
Pattie Mihalik is a regular columnist for the Sun. Contact her at newsgirl@comcast.net.
