We have been having some wet weather lately, so come into the library and stay cool and dry.
Stop in Tuesday at noon to join our Knitting and Crocheting Group. This program is open to anyone interested in knitting and crocheting; either to learn or to teach someone else the craft. There is no fee for the program, but you do need to bring your own materials.
Stay for a while on Tuesday afternoon to join Steve for a game of chess at 4 p.m. Chess Club is every Tuesday afternoon at the Englewood Charlotte Library. All ages and experience levels are invited to drop by and play a game or learn how with our volunteer, Steve.
Counselors from SHINE are here every Tuesday from 12:30 p.m. until 4:30 p.m. and Wednesdays from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. They are available to assist with Medicare enrollment. Serving Health Insurance Needs of Elders is a free program offered by the Florida Department of Elder Affairs and your local Area Agency on Aging. Specially trained volunteers can assist you with your Medicare, Medicaid, and health insurance questions by providing one-on-one counseling and information. SHINE services are free, unbiased, and confidential. Please call the Elder Help Line to schedule an appointment at 1-866-413-5337.
On Wednesday afternoon at 3 p.m., Café Philo is discussing "Ethics and Morality?" In these challenging times it is hard to know the difference between ethics and morality. Ethics are just a set of rules to follow, and morals are more about a personal belief in what is right or wrong. This discussion is open to all people who are seekers, wishing to share and learn from and with others. This is a partnership program with the Arts and Humanities Council of Charlotte County.
Wednesday evening, join me for our Third Wednesday Book Club at 6 p.m. Our book this month is "God Save Texas: A Journey Into the Soul of the Lone Star State" by Lawrence Wright. NPR.org called this book "essential reading for everyone," even those who don’t live in Texas. This book examines the state of Texas from many different angles through the eyes of a Pulitzer prize-winning journalist. We talk about this book and whatever else we have been reading lately as well as events of interest in the area.
Stop in Tuesday or Thursday morning from 10 a.m. to noon to talk with our Master Gardeners about any gardening issues you may have. The Master Gardeners are available to answer questions on gardening, tree and shrub care, lawn care and household plants. Florida Master Gardeners are University of Florida-trained volunteer teachers.
Friday morning at 11 a.m., it’s time for Drop In Story Time with Miss Aundrea. Children with a favorite adult enjoy songs, action rhymes, books, and playtime in the children’s area of the library. Pick a story or two and enjoy some fun with Aundrea.
Saturday from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. you can hang out with Aundrea in our Maker Space. Check out the 3D printer, our sewing machine and all the other cool stuff we have to offer.
The One Blood Big Red Bus is here from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday July 23. Give the gift of life. Your blood donation helps trauma, surgery, and chemotherapy patients in local hospitals when they need it most. A single car accident victim can require 100 pints of blood. That's why blood donations are so important. All donors receive a free movie ticket, a Crayola Experience Orlando free admission voucher (while supplies last), and a wellness checkup including blood pressure, temperature, iron count, pulse and cholesterol screening. Walk-ins are welcome, but if you would like to make an appointment, please visit www.oneblood.org/donate-now and use sponsor code #36078.
The Englewood Charlotte Library is at 3450 N. Access Road in the Tringali Recreation Complex off State Road 776.
