Local writers are missing a great opportunity to have their work read in public.
WKDW 97.5 FM in North Port invites writers to read three to five minutes from poems, stories, or screenplays. Call Linda Schell at 941-223-1262 or email lschell2@verizon.net to arrange your time.
Check with Englewood Library (941-681-3736) and Elsie Quirk Library (941-861-1200) for summer reading and writing events for both adults and children. Read the Sun newspaper daily for coverage on what is happening in our area.
The Suncoast Writers Guild has suspended the monthly business meetings through September, but members still meet at regular times and places for the Reading Workshop. Meetings are 10:30 a.m. the third Saturday of the month at Elsie Quirk Library, 100 W. Dearborn St. and at 10:15 a.m. the second Friday of the month at the Englewood Art Center, 350 S. McCall Road, Englewood.
Our Writers Own Workshop meets from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. the second and fourth Saturdays of the month at the Englewood Charlotte Library, 3450 N. Access Road, Englewood.
Both SWG and OWOW are beginning work on their literary magazines, Inklings and Musings, respectively. Check with Lena and Denise at SWG, and Sharon and Ruth at OWOW, for specific guidelines.
Information about each of these organizations can be found in the monthly newsletters PenPoints (SWG) and NOTES from OWOW. If you are not getting a copy via email, be sure that Cheryl Baker at Suncoast or Bob Thompson at OWOW has your current email address.
Summer is a good time to begin a memoir. There is more time to stay in and think about what you want to share. Here are Tammie’s Tips to start:
Your memoir is not an autobiography. The difference is that an autobiography spans your entire life, and a memoir focuses on one particular moment or series of moments around a theme. You want your readers to walk away knowing you, and that one experience, on a much deeper level.
So narrow your focus. Your memoir should be written as if the entire book is a snapshot of one theme of your life. Or consider it a pie, where your life represents the whole pie, and you are writing a book about a teeny-tiny sliver.
If you have never read “Angela’s Ashes” by Frank McCourt, you should before beginning to write. This memoir focuses on Frank’s life as a first-generation immigrant child in Brooklyn. Angela is his mother, and much of the storyline focuses on her and how Frank saw her, as well as the role she played in trying to hold the entire family together. The writing is beautiful and can inspire writers in style, form and theme focus.
The Fiction Discussion selection for June 27 will be “The Nine Billion Names of God.” It is a 1953 science fiction short story by British writer Arthur C. Clarke. The story was among the stories selected in 1970 by the Science Fiction Writers of America as one of the best science fiction short stories published before the creation of the Nebula Awards. No literary background is needed to enjoy the monthly discussions. It’s scheduled for 1-2 p.m. at Englewood Charlotte Library. Sharon Graham will lead the discussion which are free to all.
