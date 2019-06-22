Join us for a Universe of Stories. The theme for summer reading this year is "A Universe of Stories!" and that is exactly what we have here at the library.
Stop in at noon Tuesday to join our Knitting and Crocheting Group. This program is open to anyone interested in knitting and crocheting; either to learn or to teach someone else the craft. There is no fee for the program but you do need to bring your own materials.
Stay for a while on Tuesday afternoon to join Steve for a game of chess at 4 p.m. Chess Club is every Tuesday afternoon at the Englewood Charlotte Library. All ages and experience levels are invited to drop by and play a game or learn how with our volunteer Steve.
At 2 p.m. Wednesday, join us for our weekly summer reading program. This week we have a presentation about the 50th Anniversary of the Moon Landing. This program delves into the great Space Race and the impact this has had on our region, state and the world.
At 3 p.m. Café Philo is discussing Bertrand Russell, a British philosopher and mathematician who won a Nobel prize. Bertrand was an expert at logic and did a lot of work in analytic philosophy. Gather with others to have some stimulating dialog about this topic. This discussion is open to all people who are seekers, wishing to share and learn from and with others. This is a partnership program with the Arts and Humanities Council of Charlotte County.
Stop in Tuesday or Thursday morning from 10 a.m to noon to talk with our Master Gardeners about any gardening issues you may have. The Master Gardeners are available to answer questions on gardening, tree and shrub care, lawn care and household plants. Florida Master Gardeners are University of Florida-trained volunteer teachers.
Friday morning at 11 a.m., it’s time for Drop In Story Time with me while Aundrea is on vacation. Children with a favorite adult enjoy songs, action rhymes, books, and playtime in the children’s area of the library.
On Saturday from 1-2 p.m., you can join Rob Duns, NBC2 Meteorologist, for a discussion about our Florida weather and hurricane preparedness. Learn how hurricanes form, what an average storm season looks like, what storm surge is, why you should evacuate, your zones, seasonal forecasts and preparedness tips. This program is open to all ages.
Here are some other services available at your community library:
• Notary. Do you need some important documents notarized? Each of the Charlotte County Libraries has at least one certified notary on staff. Give your closest location a call to ensure that someone is available to notarize your documents.
• Proctor exams. Are you here on vacation or taking classes online and you need to have a test proctored? Each library location has at least one professional librarian on staff that can proctor an exam during library hours if the schedule allows. Contact your local library to see if a librarian is available to proctor your exam for free.
• Technology assistance. We have a computer tutor available for one-on-one appointments from 2-5 p.m. every Thursday. Call the front desk at 941.681.3736 to register for an appointment time.
All summer programs are generously sponsored by the Friends of the Englewood Charlotte Library.
The Englewood Charlotte Library is at 3450 N. Access Road in the Tringali Recreation Complex off State Road 776 in Englewood.
